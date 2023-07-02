This massive coffee pot is one of Canada's quirkiest roadside attractions

The US might be well-known for its variety of roadside attractions, but a massive coffee pot by a stretch of highway in Saskatchewan certainly gets its fair share of attention.

The structure is located in the town of Davidson, which is home to about 1,200 people and according to the Saskatchewan tourism site, the gigantic coffee pot is considered a community symbol that represents “the warmth and hospitality Davidson has to offer.”

The pot tilts over a coffee cup, and it’s painted with a variety of objects such as a lantern, a vintage phone, and skis.

According to the World Record Academy, the world’s largest coffee pot is the Koontz Coffee Pot in Bedford, Pennsylvania, which measures 18 feet tall by 22 feet wide. The roadside attraction doubles as a gift shop.

However, at 24 feet tall, Saskatchewan’s Coffee Pot structure is certainly taller, and if filled, it could probably hold about 150,000 cups of coffee.

The structure has even been commemorated by Canada Post: it’s part of the Roadside Attraction Postage Stamp Series and Collection.

If you’re planning to add this quirky attraction to your road trip, make sure to bring some snacks or even your own cup of coffee because the area has free parking and a picnic area. It also marks the starting point of several walking trails.

The Coffee Pot can be found on Highway 11 in the town of Davidson, located between Regina and Saskatoon.

Is this a stop that you’d add to your summer road trip?