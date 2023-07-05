Singer and actress Coco Lee has died at 48, siblings say

Editor’s note: This article mentions and discusses suicide.

Hong Kong-born American singer Coco Lee has died at 48, according to statements posted online by her sisters.

The star saw massive success in her singing career. She notably voiced the lead character in the Mandarin version of Disney’s Mulan, and also sang the Taiwanese Mandarin version of “Reflections” for the movie.

In the late 1990s, Lee performed at Michael Jackson’s charity concert with other major stars in Taiwan.

“With great sadness, we are here to break the most devastating news,” wrote Lee’s sisters, Nancy and Carol Lee, on Facebook. “CoCo had been suffering from depression for a few years, but her condition deteriorated drastically over the last few months.”

She added that Coco was seeking professional help but succumbed to suicidal thoughts on July 2 at her residence. She was transported to a hospital in a coma but passed away on Wednesday, July 5.

“As CoCo’s family, we are very grateful and honoured to have such an excellent and outstanding sister. We are thankful to God for giving us such a kind angel,” the sisters’ statement further read. “Although CoCo stays in the world for not long a time, her rays of light will last forever!”

If you’re in immediate danger or need urgent medical support, call 911.

If you or someone you know is considering suicide, call Talk Suicide Canada at 1-833-456-4566. Support is available 24 hours a day, seven days a week.