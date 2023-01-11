EventsSummerConcertsCuratedCelebritiesCanada

"I need to go": Fans react to historic Coachella lineup

Jan 11 2023, 12:46 am
coachella/Facebook

The Coachella lineup has been revealed, and music fans are stoked about this year’s stacked list of performers.

Puerto Rican rapper and singer Bad Bunny, South Korean girl group Blackpink, and American singer, songwriter, and rapper Frank Ocean will be headlining the three-day event.

Two of these headliners will be making history; Bad Bunny and Blackpink will be the first Latin and Korean acts ever to headline Coachella.

Additionally, the lineup includes a diverse undercard that music fans online can not get enough of.

Other noteworthy artists include Rosalía, Diljit Dosanjh, Jai Paul, Burna Boy, Dominic Fike, Björk, Remi Wolf, The Chemical Brothers, Blondie, Rae Sremmurd, Pusha T, Charli XCX, Underworld, Wet Leg, and Weyes Blood.

For Canadian representation, festival goers will be able to see Chromeo and Kaytranada, who are both from Montreal, Quebec.

Here is what music fans are saying about their favourite artists:

The festival takes place this spring from April 14 to 16 and April 21 to 23 in California’s Palm Desert, 25 miles from Palm Springs.

Presale begins Friday at 11 am PT.

