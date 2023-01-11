"I need to go": Fans react to historic Coachella lineup

The Coachella lineup has been revealed, and music fans are stoked about this year’s stacked list of performers.

Puerto Rican rapper and singer Bad Bunny, South Korean girl group Blackpink, and American singer, songwriter, and rapper Frank Ocean will be headlining the three-day event.

Two of these headliners will be making history; Bad Bunny and Blackpink will be the first Latin and Korean acts ever to headline Coachella.

Additionally, the lineup includes a diverse undercard that music fans online can not get enough of.

Ugh was stuck in drafts 🫠 Register now for access to passes at https://t.co/qujCsdlTip. Presale begins Friday, 1/13 at 11am PT. Very limited Weekend 1 passes remain. For your best chance at passes, look to Weekend 2. pic.twitter.com/5zMQ4dJZHq — Coachella (@coachella) January 10, 2023

Other noteworthy artists include Rosalía, Diljit Dosanjh, Jai Paul, Burna Boy, Dominic Fike, Björk, Remi Wolf, The Chemical Brothers, Blondie, Rae Sremmurd, Pusha T, Charli XCX, Underworld, Wet Leg, and Weyes Blood.

For Canadian representation, festival goers will be able to see Chromeo and Kaytranada, who are both from Montreal, Quebec.

Here is what music fans are saying about their favourite artists:

forget about me performing, i’m going to see Jai Paul — kaytra-NADA (@KAYTRANADA) January 10, 2023

Whatttt!! Punjabi music at @coachella?!?!?!?! HUGE congrats to @diljitdosanjh for putting us on the map like this. https://t.co/VGdrVBYQvU — Pamela Uppal (@pamelauppal) January 10, 2023

They got Bad Bunny & Burna Boy headlining Coachella on the same day. Yep count me in, we running it back. — jawn doe. (@RunAn_Erinn) January 10, 2023

DOMINIC FIKE AND FRANK OCEAN AT COACHELLA I NEED TO GO — mika. (@lovasaolvidars) January 10, 2023

listen I’ll never go to a Coachella but.

boygenius? Ethel Cain? bjork, kali uchis, gorillaz? tv girl, wet leg, weyes blood, Yves tumor, alex g, MUNA, Remi wolf, blondie. There’s so many fun bands like please <3 https://t.co/Xbi9952wzh — marisa (tv) Ψ (@mariesuemoo) January 10, 2023

The alternative and indie fans won this Coachella cause outside of the headliners those acts are big in the indie and alternative crowd . Omg y’all won — Girl ok. (@nayathedisciple) January 10, 2023

The festival takes place this spring from April 14 to 16 and April 21 to 23 in California’s Palm Desert, 25 miles from Palm Springs.

Presale begins Friday at 11 am PT.