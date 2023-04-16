The Coachella Valley Music & Arts Festival, which is held over two weekends every year in Indio, California, kicked off on Friday, April 14 with headliners such as Bad Bunny, The Chemical Brothers, and Gorillaz.

But for South Asian music fans, this year’s festival is one for the books as Pakistani singer and composer Ali Sethi and Indian singer and actor Diljit Singh Dosanjh make their Coachella debut.

On Saturday, April 15, amid a cloud of smoke, Dosanjh took to the stage wearing an all-black outfit, sunglasses, a black turban, and yellow gloves.

Watch the clip below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Coachella (@coachella)

Overwhelmed fans took to Twitter to express their joy.

knowing that a punjab-born sikh man was on the coachella stage makes me so happy i can’t even put it into words — sj 🍓 (@SAPNAPPRlVATE) April 16, 2023

Diljit Dosanjh… Oh man slayed broo look at his energy. Audience were so hyped. Woah 🔥🔥🔥🔥pic.twitter.com/SxpDDjhpTp — Ankitaᵒᵗ⁷🌈🐧⚔️🎸 아포방포 💜 D-DAY IS COMING 🔥 (@koyankita) April 16, 2023

Diljit has taken Punjab and Punjabi to renowned international stages, and we are forever indebted for that! 💯 pic.twitter.com/PA5mPHPGkL — Paral Mehta(ਪਾਰਲ)| Lawyer | Immigration Caseworker (@myselflittleP) April 16, 2023

I cant express my happiness. Today I have seen a Turban guy @diljitdosanjh first time in history performing at @coachella . Feeling proud pic.twitter.com/4RYqoL8qe0 — ਧੀ ਬਰਾੜਾਂ ਦੀ -Mani Kaur (@brarsdaughter) April 16, 2023

But fans weren’t the only ones who were hyped. American DJ Diplo posted a video of himself dancing during Dosanjh’s set with the caption, “First Punjabi artist to perform at @coachella and y’all really thought I would miss it?”

First Punjabi artist to perform at @coachella and y’all really thought I would miss it? @diljitdosanjh pic.twitter.com/MoKSwMHUEq — diplo (@diplo) April 16, 2023

Next up is Sethi, who’s scheduled to perform on Sunday, April 16 at 1:50 pm PST and fans are just as hyped.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ali Sethi (@alisethiofficial)

Ali sethi performing at coachella tonight lessgoo — 🌙 (@sunflowerbbyx_) April 16, 2023

Ali Sethi will be performing today, so that’s two Punjabis from both sides of Punjab debuting at Coachcella 🤍 — Sonam ✨️ (@sonamm94) April 16, 2023

Ali Sethi is gonna perform Pasoori at Coachella. Kinda therapeutic! — Fatima (@theFatimaN) April 16, 2023

diljit dosanjh and ali sethi performed at coachella, is this the year of south asian world domination? — anjali (@lejaamujhe) April 16, 2023

Other renowned international acts include Raveena Aurora, Arooj Aftab, BlackPink, and Jai Wolf.