“Tears in my eyes”: Music fans react to Diljit Dosanjh and Ali Sethi Coachella debut

|
Apr 16 2023, 9:16 pm
@coachella/Instagram | @alisethiofficial/Instagram

The Coachella Valley Music & Arts Festival, which is held over two weekends every year in Indio, California, kicked off on Friday, April 14 with headliners such as Bad Bunny, The Chemical Brothers, and Gorillaz.

But for South Asian music fans, this year’s festival is one for the books as Pakistani singer and composer Ali Sethi and Indian singer and actor Diljit Singh Dosanjh make their Coachella debut.

On Saturday, April 15, amid a cloud of smoke, Dosanjh took to the stage wearing an all-black outfit, sunglasses, a black turban, and yellow gloves.

Watch the clip below:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Coachella (@coachella)

Overwhelmed fans took to Twitter to express their joy.

But fans weren’t the only ones who were hyped. American DJ Diplo posted a video of himself dancing during Dosanjh’s set with the caption, “First Punjabi artist to perform at @coachella and y’all really thought I would miss it?”

Next up is Sethi, who’s scheduled to perform on Sunday, April 16 at 1:50 pm PST and fans are just as hyped.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Ali Sethi (@alisethiofficial)

Other renowned international acts include Raveena Aurora, Arooj Aftab, BlackPink, and Jai Wolf.

Irish Mae SilvestreIrish Mae Silvestre
