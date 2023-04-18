CNN anchor loses it live on air while reading Fox News statement (VIDEO)

A CNN anchor had trouble getting through a Fox News statement regarding a lawsuit about Dominion Voting Systems.

A clip of Jake Tapper seems to be going viral and has been shared on numerous social media sites, including Twitter and Instagram.

CNN aired a breaking news segment featuring Tapper, who was reflecting on a $787.5 million settlement that Fox agreed to pay Dominion Voting Systems.

In the segment, the CNN anchor called the Fox News voter scandal story “one of the ugliest and most embarrassing moments in the history of journalism.”

CNN’s Jake Tapper can’t keep a straight face while reading Fox News’s statement about the Dominion lawsuit settlement. pic.twitter.com/wHJ6sfraDW — Sarah Reese Jones (@PoliticusSarah) April 18, 2023

Tapper was reading through the Fox News statement when he began to crack.

“We acknowledge the court’s rulings finding certain claims about Dominion to be false, the settlement reflects — I’m sorry this is going to be difficult to say with a straight face — this settlement reflects Fox’s continued commitment to the highest journalistic standards.”

At that point, Tapper begins to laugh and apologizes for doing so.

According to CNN, as part of the settlement, Fox News anchors would not have to acknowledge on-air that it told election lies about the voting systems.

CNN says that Dominion sought $1.6 billion in damages from Fox News.

