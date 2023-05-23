Canadian National Railway is hiring conductors with a $10,000 signing bonus

If you’ve always been fascinated with trains and railways, you may want to look towards CN Rail, which is hiring conductors nationwide.

CN Rail is hiring for conductors in most provinces, with roles in some areas coming with a massive $10,000 signing bonus. While technical training and relevant experience are considered an asset, they don’t seem to be a requirement based on the job posting.

GlassDoor says that the average base pay for a CN train conductor is in the range of $88,000 but up to $120,000.

The signing bonus is being offered in parts of Quebec, Alberta, and BC, but sadly Ontario residents are out of luck.

Conductors are responsible for ensuring compliance with train orders, railroad rules and regulations. Heavy labour is part of the job, including assembling and dismantling trains in the rail yard. Conductors are also responsible for operating track switches and inspecting trains and equipment.

With being hired comes an intensive paid training program for 11 weeks at the CN campus in Winnipeg, Manitoba, plus four weeks of field training. Travel, accommodation and meals are all covered. CN says that its training rate is “extremely competitive.”

It doesn’t sound like a good fit for anyone with bad knees, as the position requires a lot of bending, stooping, squatting and frequent kneeling. Applicants must also be able to distinguish between the colours of all signals.

Applicants will be required to obtain and maintain a Conductors Rule Card and a passport in specific locations.

For more information on the positions and where they are offered, click here.