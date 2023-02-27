You can watch these $2.99 movies at Cineplex every day of March Break

Between tickets and snacks, the cost of going to the movies can very quickly add up. Luckily, Cineplex is offering a more budget-friendly alternative.

During March Break, from March 13 to 17, you can head to select theatres across Canada and check out a motion picture for just $2.99 plus tax.

Available movies include Lyle, Lyle, Crocodile; Minions: The Rise of Gru; PAW Patrol: The Movie; and The Secret Life of Pets 2.

In addition to the March Break movies, throughout the month, a new movie will be playing every Saturday morning and you can watch each one for just $2.99.

The Saturday morning movies lineup will include Charlotte’s Web – 50th Anniversary (March 4), Black Adam (March 11), PAW Patrol: The Movie (March 18), and Lyle, Lyle Crocodile (March 25).

“Cineplex Family Favourites is a great opportunity for the whole family to enjoy a family-friendly film together for only $2.99 a ticket,” reads a statement from Cineplex. “The program has two offers, one that runs throughout the year most Saturday mornings, and one that runs exclusively through March Break, in participating theatres across Canada.”

Check here for more information.