Canadian movie theatres offering $4 tickets for one day only this weekend

Film lovers rejoice! Canadian movie theatres like Cineplex have a special deal for you this weekend.

In celebration of National Cinema Day, participating theatres across the country will be offering $4 movie tickets (plus tax) for one day only.

Yes, you read that right. You can do the Barbenheimer double feature for just $8 altogether, instead of paying over $20 at Cineplex on a regular day.

If the PM can find time to Barbenheimer…you can too😉 https://t.co/mkiPcrdYpC — Cineplex (@CineplexMovies) August 9, 2023

The promotion is only available on Sunday, August 27, so make sure to take advantage of it!

Over 3,000 movie theatres in North America will be participating.

Participating locations in Canada include Cineplex, Cinemas Guzzo, Cinemas Cine Entreprise, Imagine Cinemas, Landmark and Magic Lantern Theatres.

Small, independent movie theatres across the country are also offering the $4 deal.

“Movie-going is back, and it is great to see our industry coming together and rallying behind National Cinema Day,” said Nuria Bronfman, executive director of Movie Theatre Association of Canada, in a press release for last year’s inaugural National Cinema Day.

“Nothing matches watching movies together with friends and family at a theatre,” she added.

Click here for a list of participating theatres in Canada. The list is growing so be sure to check with your local theatre.

If you aren’t able to make it this Sunday, don’t worry. Every month, Cineplex has a slate of movies you can watch for just $2.99.

Here are the films you can watch for a discounted price in August.

Enjoy the show!

With files from Itai Buenahora