They say, do what you love, and you’ll never work a day. So, if you’re a big fan of the movies, you should look at a career move to Cineplex.
Right now, there are more than 100 open job postings at Cineplex across Canada, and it’s hard to pass up the free movies and popcorn on offer.
Cineplex’s “Cast Members” work at the theatres connecting guests with unforgettable cinema experiences. The perks include competitive wages, flexible hours, free movies, and even tuition assistance – making it an excellent job for students.
To check out all the open roles and opportunities, you can learn more and apply on the Cineplex careers website.
Here’s a look at some of the open roles:
- Part-Time Cast Member – Cineplex Park Royal Cinemas and VIP – Vancouver
- Part-Time VIP Food & Beverage Cast – Park Royal & VIP – Vancouver
- Theatre Operations Part-Time Assistant Manager – Vancouver
- Amusement Host – Calgary
- Bartender – Calgary
- Manager, Service – Calgary
- Hourly Host – The Rec Room West Edmonton Mall – Edmonton
- Hourly Line Cook – South Edmonton The Rec Room – Edmonton
- VIP Part Time Bartender – Cineplex Odeon Windermere Cinemas and VIP – Edmonton
- Baristas- Starbucks- Cinema Banque Scotia – Montreal
- VIP Part Time Back Of House Supervisor – Cineplex Cinemas Forum & VIP – Montreal
- Part-Time Cast Member – Scotiabank Theatre Toronto – Toronto
- Part-Time Cast Member – Cineplex Cinemas Varsity and VIP – Toronto
- VIP BOH Supervisor – Toronto
Multiple companies are under Cineplex, too, so it’s not just theatre jobs. They also have The Rec Room, SCENE, and more looking to hire to add to the more than 10,000 people they employ across North America.