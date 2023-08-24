"I won't do it again": Deputy PM Chrystia Freeland addresses speeding ticket

Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland addressed reports of her getting caught speeding in Alberta last week.

At a press conference in Prince Edward Island on Wednesday, the politician confirmed that she did get a speeding ticket driving between Grand Prairie and Peace River.

“I was driving too fast, and I won’t do it again,” she said plainly.

It might be a mistake any of us could make, but it’s not a good look for the Canadian government.

In a statement from Freeland’s senior communications advisor and press secretary, Katherine Cuplinskas, Daily Hive was informed that Freeland was pulled over for driving 132 km/h.

The maximum speed limit on some major highways in Alberta is 110 km/h, and 100 km/h on others.

Freeland was handed a $273 ticket for the infraction, “which she has paid in full.”

Following the incident, “Deputy Prime Minister” was trending on Twitter, with some hijacking tweets from Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to make comments about the speeding incident.

The cops can barely keep up with your lead footed Deputy Prime Minister. — Anti-Taxxer (@colossusPhD) August 22, 2023

On the other hand, many on social media say they don’t think this is a big deal.

Chrystia Freeland getting a speeding ticket on a highway is the most relatable thing about her, sorry. — David Pumpkin Spice Socialist Moscrop 🎃 (@David_Moscrop) August 22, 2023

This comes after Freeland admitted that she doesn’t own a car while being questioned about rising fuel prices and affordability at a presser earlier this month.

The federal opposition has called her “out of touch” for this comment.

When asked about the pushback the Liberal government is facing from some local politicians, Freeland says she does “really understand” the challenges small towns may face compared to big cities regarding car dependency.

With files from Amir Ali