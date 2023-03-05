Chris Rock rips into Lululemon during live Netflix comedy special

No one was safe from getting roasted during Chris Rock’s Netflix special.

On March 4, Chris Rock: Selective Outrage became the streaming platform’s first live event.

“Chris Rock is one of the most iconic and important comedic voices of our generation,” said Robbie Praw, Netflix vice president of stand-up and comedy formats, in a release. “We’re thrilled the entire world will be able to experience a live Chris Rock comedy event and be a part of Netflix history. This will be an unforgettable moment and we’re so honoured that Chris is carrying this torch.”

It truly was unforgettable because Rock, 58, didn’t hold back, with the comedian poking fun at the Kardashians and Meghan Markle, and even addressing the Oscars slap.

“People are like, ‘Did it hurt?’ It still hurts! I got ‘Summertime’ ringing in my ears,” he said, referring to Will Smith’s 1991 song. “I took that hit like Pacquiao.”

It wasn’t just celebrities, though — large corporations weren’t safe either and Rock ripped into one popular Canadian company.

“I walked by and in the window of every Lululemon there’s sign that says, ‘We don’t support racism, sexism, discrimination, or hate,” said Rock during the show. “I’m like, who gives a f*ck? You’re just selling yoga pants. I don’t need your yoga pants politics. Tell me how you work on ball sweat. The f*ck you talking about man?”

The company is certainly no stranger to controversy and many viewers clearly entertained by Rock’s comments on corporate activism.

Someone finally calling #Lululemon out for their “woke” ass signs 🤣 #ChrisRock — Jay (@shatapyenny) March 5, 2023

Forget comedy. Chris Rock should get into the brand consulting business …

“I saw a sign at the athleisure clothing store Lululemon decrying racism and hatred. Who gives a f–k?,. You’re just selling yoga pants!” https://t.co/64PcPoovT1 — Allen Adamson (@adamsona) March 5, 2023

Chris rock coming for @lululemon and their 100$ “racist” yoga pants lmaooo #ChrisRock — A V A (@avanwosu21) March 5, 2023

Damn, not sure who Chris Rock slapped harder: Will Smith or Lulu Lemon? — A Deli (@Inf_Adel) March 5, 2023

“Lululemon: They sell $100 yoga pants. They hate somebody. They hate the poor”. -Chris Rock #ChrisRockLive — ♫ Menox ♫ (@MenoxMusic) March 5, 2023

Rock also went after Subaru for their commercial stating that the company will donate $250 to buyers’ favourite charity with every car purchase.

“You want to help me out? Why don’t you just sell me the car for $250 less,” he said.