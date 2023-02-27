Chipotle launching new quesadillas based on viral TikTok trend

What started as a Chipotle “food hack” has now become a yummy reality.

The company announced that starting March 2, they’ll be launching all-new quesadilla combinations and you’ll only be available to order online through Chipotle’s website or via the Chipotle app.

The new quesadillas are made with Monterey Jack cheese, your protein of choice, and fresh fajita veggies. You can also opt for Chipotle’s honey vinaigrette dressing.

The idea started in 2022 when TikToker Alexis Frost tried the Steak Quesadilla with fajita veggies. Soon after, fellow food TikTok food critic Keith Lee posted a video of himself with the quesadilla, but this time added a DIY hack that combines the Chipotle Honey Vinaigrette and sour cream. The hack soon went viral, prompting Chipotle to add it to the menu.

In addition to five new quesadilla combinations (you’ll be able to add fajita veggies to the steak, chicken, barbacoa, carnitas, and sofritas quesadillas), you can also order the Keithadilla and the Fajita Quesadilla Hack.

The Keithadilla combines a Fajita Quesadilla with steak and a side of roasted chili-corn salsa, sour cream, and Chipotle Honey Vinaigrette.

The Fajita Quesadilla Hack combines a Fajita Quesadilla with steak and a side of roasted chili-corn salsa, tomatillo red-chili salsa, and sour cream.

“With the launch of the Fajita Quesadilla, we are celebrating Keith, Alexis, and all our superfans who were craving this delicious customization while prioritizing support for our employees,” said Chris Brandt, chief marketing officer.