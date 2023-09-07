Great Wall of China “irreversibly damaged” by workers looking for shortcut

The Great Wall of China, one of the most significant artificial wonders of the world, is missing a part after a severe instance of vandalization.

Local authorities said the damage occurred in a section of the Wall in Yangqianhe Township, in the northern Chinese of Shanxi.

Unlike other recent incidents of vandalism at popular historic attractions, tourists were not responsible for this.

To “save distance” during work, two workers allegedly created a shortcut by widening a hole in the Wall with an excavator, causing “irreversible damage,” said the Youyu County Public Security Bureau on the Chinese social media platform Weixin.

The Bureau also released the following photo of the workers — a 38-year-old man named Zheng and a 55-year-old woman named Wang. Both are from Helinger in Inner Mongolia and have been detained by local authorities.

The South China Morning Post says this happened to a section of the Wall that tourists often frequent.

“[This part of the Wall] is well-known for its majestic and vast ancient frontier style and has important protection and research value,” the Youyu County Public Security Bureau said.

In its release, the Bureau noted that it received a report about the incident at around 4:20 pm local time on August 24.

A criminal investigation brigade rushed to the scene and conducted an on-site inspection.

Initially, law enforcement officials thought a large-scale mechanical excavation had destroyed the Wall, but after patrolling further, they found the man, the woman, and an excavator.

An investigation is underway.