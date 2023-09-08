Chinese woman sues husband's mistress over $3M Canadian home

A messy lovers’ dispute has made it from China to Canada after a woman filed a civil suit against her husband’s mistress.

The dispute is not over the husband’s infidelity but rather the money the wife claims was given to his mistress — which was then used to buy a $3 million Burnaby, BC home.

A court in China had already sided with the wife, named Ci Huang, in 2022. The court heard that her husband, Xing Huang, admitted he transferred the money on multiple occasions without his wife’s consent.

The court also heard that Xing Huang began the affair in 2015 with Danni Zhu when she was in her early 20s. The affair was discovered by his wife in 2020.

“After Mrs. Huang discovered the extramarital affair, she also discovered that during the affair, Mr. Huang had transferred a large portion of her funds, or in the alternative their joint funds, in a series of transactions to Ms. Zhu, totalling over 24,800,000 RMB, which converted into Canadian dollars is approximately $4.6 million CAD,” the notice of Civil Claim reads in part.

By doing so, he’s accused of depriving his wife of her lawful right or title to the funds.

The documents submitted in the BC claim suggest his mistress “had actual knowledge of, or was reckless to, or willfully blind to the conversation and assisted in the conversion of receiving the Converted Funds.”

However, Danni Zhu has apparently argued that the money was a gift and, in 2016, used the money to buy a property in Burnaby. The six-bedroom home is now assessed at $3.1 million, according to BC Assessment.

After that decision, she was ordered to return the money plus interest or face even stricter financial penalties. She didn’t pay, which set the case before the BC court system to put a lien on her property and other measures under the Foreign Money Claims Act, the Land Title Act, and the Court Order Interest Act, among many others.

This matter remains before the court.