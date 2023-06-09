12-year-old child prodigy to become Canada's youngest university graduate ever

“I worked so hard from when I was eight. I have earned these accomplishments,” she told the University of Ottawa in an interview. “Age has not stopped me from being where I belong, where I deserve to be.”

The intelligence tendency to work hard runs in the family. Anthaea-Grace started reading at two years old, studied for kindergarten and grade one together, was in public school by age four, and had an eighth-grade learning level by age six, thanks to her mother, Johanna Dennis, who has a Ph.D.

And that was not the end of it.

“She came home and had all that energy and said, ‘Can I do more school?’ the young scientist’s mother recalled.

So they found a way to spend that energy learning some more. While completing her homework on time, the child prodigy also learned dancing, swimming, musical theatre, and even ice skating.