Have kids? You could be missing out on these extra benefits in Canada

Canada’s child benefit program provides millions of families with financial assistance to raise kids nationwide, and the money you can get yearly has recently gone up.

The maximum annual child benefit per kid under six has increased by $440, going from $6,997 to $7,437. The amount per child aged six through 17 also increased from $5,903 to $6,275 — an extra $372 a year.

But with the soaring cost of living and jaw-dropping grocery prices, families can use all the help they need. In times like this, you can look into other great federal programs offering additional support for raising children.

Daily Hive talked to Minister of Families, Children, and Social Development Karina Gould Gould about other possibly overlooked benefit measures families could check out.

She said that while it wasn’t a poverty alleviation measure, the Canada Dental Benefit could help.

The government is currently accepting applications for the second benefit period of the Canada Dental Benefit. Families can receive as much as $650 per child per benefit period and additional financial help in some instances.

“As a result, over 100,000 Canadian children have been able to access the dentist. This is specifically designed for children from modest-income households under 12,” Gould shared.

“It is something that’s helping kids access fundamental health care that they wouldn’t otherwise have access to. If there are Canadian families who are eligible, I do strongly encourage them to apply and take advantage of that.”

Another program the minister brought attention to is Canada’s Child Disability Benefit.

“That’s for qualified families caring for children with a severe and prolonged impairment in physical or mental functions, and this could be up to $3,000 a year for children under 18.”

In 2018, Gould became the first Canadian cabinet minister to give birth while in office. Now her ministry is working on making $10-a-day childcare a reality across Canada by 2026.

“Manitoba is one of the provinces that has already reached $10-a-day childcare — one of the six provinces and territories that have done so. We’re already seeing the benefits. We’re seeing the highest female workforce participation rate in Canada’s history,” the minister noted, adding that the measure is helping families save thousands of dollars a year on childcare costs.

“Now we’re focused on expanding to ensure that more Canadian families have access to high quality, affordable, accessible, inclusive childcare.”

