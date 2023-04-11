Chelsea Handler is coming to Canada for her Little Big B*tch comedy tour

After skiing down Whistler slopes in a Canadian flag bikini top back in February, Chelsea Handler has decided to return to the Great White North — this time, on a stage.

On Tuesday, it was announced that the comic and television host would be celebrating the beginning of her 2023 Little Big B*tch Tour by adding 24 more dates to the run, including three new Canadian stops.

Handler is set to perform in theatres in Montreal, Toronto, and Ottawa at the end of this year. The new tour dates are as follows:

Wednesday, December 6 – Montreal, Quebec – Place des Arts

Thursday, December 7 – Toronto, Ontario – Meridian Hall

Saturday, December 9 – Ottawa, Ontario – The Arena at TD Place

Last summer, the best-selling author and advocate hosted The Chelsea Handler Gala in Montreal during the 40th annual Just for Laughs festival.

Later that year, Handler made her return to Netflix with her critically acclaimed comedy special, Revolution. It follows the success of her 2020 HBO Max comedy special, Evolution, which earned her a Grammy nomination for Best Comedy Album.

Presale tickets for the new tour dates are available starting Thursday, April 13, and general public tickets will be available on Friday, April 14 at 10 am local time. Fans will be able to purchase tickets to the new and previously announced dates through Handler’s official website.