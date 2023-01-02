BC newscaster claps back at viewer complaint about her sleeveless top

A newscaster in BC is clapping back at a message her station received from a viewer that was upset she was wearing a sleeveless top in the winter.

CHEK News personality Tess van Straaten posted a screenshot of the message the station received yesterday, with the viewer saying “I find it in appropriate for Tess van Straaten to still wear sleeveless tops in the wintertime to report on the weather.”

“In my opinion she should be wearing a suit jacket and look more professional like other newscasters in the world,” the message added.

The message ended with “Sorry for a negative comment but it is almost upsetting to see what she is wearing.”

In response to the message, Van Straaten tweeted “This is what women in broadcasting sadly still face in 2023… Do you think my dress is ‘almost upsetting’?”

This is what women in broadcasting sadly still face in 2023… Do you think my dress is 'almost upsetting'?

The tweet by the Victoria-based newscaster has garnered hundreds of likes and has been seen by more than 200,000 people.

It has also sparked others to share their own stories, with van Straaten stating that she used to ignore comments but has since started to call them out, adding that “we need to standup and speak out so that things change.”

I used to just ignore comments like this but a few years ago, I decided to start calling them out. We need to standup and speak out so that things change. It's truly heartbreaking to see what women in other parts of the world are faced with. I really have no words.

I've been doing this for 20+ years and I'm saddened this is still a thing.