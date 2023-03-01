Plug it in: These are the cheapest electric cars in Canada (PHOTOS)

Plug it in, plug it in. (PattPaulStudio/Shutterstock)

If you’re tired of pumping expensive amounts of gas into your car, maybe one of the cheapest electric cars available in Canada can sway you toward a greener choice.

Electric cars are still wildly popular, and finding yourself on a long waitlist is commonplace, so availability is still an issue. But, with all of the rebates and credits you can get if you decide to make the switch, plus the potential savings on fuel costs, it could be worth the wait.

According to Canada Drives, these are the cheapest electric cars available in Canada today.

Hyundai is tied for the most entries on this year’s list with two models, including the IONIQ 5 and KONA Electric.

IONIQ 5

The 2022 Hyundai IONIQ 5 continues to be an affordable choice for newcomers to the electric vehicle scene. The essential model of the 2022 IONIQ5 comes in at $47,652 before rebates and credits. It includes a 125kW Electric motor and a high-voltage battery. However, it lacks some of the features of the higher-end preferred and preferred long-range versions.

The preferred model is $49,652 and includes an EV ultra-fast charger. The preferred long-range model consists of a 168kW motor. The higher-end version offers a range of 488 km.

Hyundai’s IONIQ 5 qualifies for the $5,000 federal rebate plus whatever your province offers.

The 2023 IONIQ 5 starts at $51,652 and includes some of the bells and whistles of the higher-end 2022 models.

Hyundai KONA Electric

The 2023 KONA Electric carries only a slightly higher MSRP ($44,599) than the 2022 version ($43,899).

For the 2023 version, you’re looking at $47,252 for the base model and $52,352 for the “ultimate” model. The ultimate version has a power sunroof, ventilated seats, LED taillights and other goodies. Both models feature the same range.

Hyundai also offers several plug-in hybrid models that are a fair bit cheaper.

Kia also has a couple of offerings in this year’s list of cheapest electric cars, including the Niro EV and Soul EV.

Kia Nero EV

Canada Drives says the Nero EV would be a solid choice for anyone looking for a “roomier” option. The Nero EV is a five-passenger SUV suitable for families or “habitual haulers.”

The 2023 base model starts at $47,844, putting it on par with the KONA Electric.

The Nero EV has a maximum estimated driving range of 407 km.

Kia Soul EV

The Kia Soul EV starts at $45,894 and has an estimated driving range of 248 km. It also features a heated steering wheel and heated front seats.

There’s also a higher-end version which starts at $54,894, which extends the driving range to an estimated 383 km.

Volkswagen ID.4

Volkswagen’s ID.4 is essentially a brand-new offering from the German car manufacturer. Production began in 2020, and the 2023 model is on par with other offerings on this list.

Starting at $46,045 for the base model, the ID.4 offers a range of 336 km.

Meanwhile, the ID.4 Pro offers significantly more, with a range of 443 km and a higher voltage battery. The ID.4 Pro AWD, as you guessed, offers all-wheel drive but less range (410 km).

This SUV is eligible for federal and provincial rebates.

Nissan Leaf

Nissan’s 2023 version of the Leaf features a new design, which Canada Drives calls attractive and practical. It’s also on the lower end of the cost spectrum, starting at $41,248.

Several models include the regular Leaf SV, the Leaf SV PLUS and the Leaf SL PLUS. The base model offers a range of 240 km, while the premium version provides a max of 340 km.

Canada Drives also praises the Leaf’s longevity, as it is an electric vehicle that has “stood the test of time.”

Chevy Bolt EV

Chevrolet’s popular Bolt EV comes in two models, the regular version and an SUV.

The standard 2023 Bolt EV offers the same range as the 2022 model but is redesigned. It starts at $41,147 and touts up to 417 km of range on a full charge. It’s also “fun to drive,” according to Chevrolet, going from 0 to 96 km in 6.5 seconds.

Canada Drives suggests that the Bolt EV offers excellent value.

Mini Cooper SE

The all-electric Mini Cooper is sure to be a popular choice due to the general fandom surrounding Mini vehicles.

The 2023 Mini Cooper SE 3-door starts at $45,590. It’s a reasonable price compared to other more affordable EVs; however, it doesn’t offer nearly the same range, boasting 183 km on a full charge (specs are based on the 2022 model).

Tesla vehicles aren’t exactly known for their affordability, so we’re just listing the cheapest version, the Model 3.

The 2023 Model 3 starts at $54,990, a fair bit higher than the other offerings on this list. However, you get a lot of bang for your buck, including great range (438 km) and excellent performance (top speed of 225 km/h).

What about the used market?

If none of these vehicles fit the budget, there’s also the used EV market. Still, buyers should beware that due to issues related to technology and maintenance of electric cars, you’ll have to do a lot more research before jumping into a used EV.

Canada Drives has some great resources if you are interested in heading in that direction, with tips to protect you from getting into a faulty purchase.

Click here to compare this list to last year’s cheapest electric cars in Canada.