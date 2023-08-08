CRTC reaches major milestone to make cellphone plans cheaper for Canadians

Cheaper phone plans for Canadians could be closer than we think.

On Monday, the Canadian Radio-television and Telecommunications Commission (CRTC) announced that it’s reached a significant milestone in increasing phone services competition in Canada.

Agreements are now in place to enable regional companies to access the networks of Canada’s telecom giants like Rogers, Bell, and Telus.

The CRTC recently took an important step towards increasing cellphone services competition in Canada by helping companies enter MVNO agreements.

More agreements are expected, which means more cellphone plan options for Canadians!

This access will finally allow smaller, regional wireless providers to act as mobile virtual network operators (MVNOs), offering inexpensive phone plans to Canadians living in parts of the country they do not currently serve.

Minimizing the monopoly these major providers have will hopefully increase competition and, therefore, lower prices for phone plans, according to the CRTC.

“The CRTC is ready to help companies reach agreements and will continue moving forward quickly to ensure Canadians have access to affordable and high-quality cellphone services,” said CRTC chairperson and CEO Vicky Eatrides in a statement.

This comes 90 days after the CRTC set rules for companies to negotiate MVNO agreements. It did not disclose which companies have reached agreements but expects more to be completed in the near future.

The regulator says companies can continue to negotiate agreements or ask it to set access rates through a process known as final offer arbitration.

“The CRTC’s policy for cellphone services is designed to promote more choice while ensuring that cellphone providers invest in their networks,” stated Eatrides.

Canada is known for having some of the world’s most expensive phone plans so this policy could be a welcome relief for your bank account.

The CRTC will mandate the MVNO for seven years to give the regional providers time to build and expand their wireless networks.