Here are the $2.99 movies at Cineplex theatres across Canada in August

Looking for an affordable weekend activity for the whole family? Head to the movies!

Movies for just $2.99 are playing this August at Cineplex theatres across Canada, running every Saturday morning throughout the month.

“Weekend plans for the whole gang just got easier!” Cineplex said. “Our Family Favourites program runs movies every Saturday morning, for only $2.99 plus tax.”

There are a bunch of different movies included in the Family Favourites programming.

Saturday, August 5 – The Bad Guys

Saturday, August 12 – Shazam! Fury of the Gods

Saturday, August 26 – Castle in the Sky

Cineplex told Daily Hive that the movie for August 19 is still yet to be confirmed. We will update this story when those details are available.

The deal runs all month, and a full listing of screening times and films will be available on the official Cineplex website.