Swoop announces new cheap flights to Mexico and the Caribbean

If you’re looking for cheap flights to escape the Canadian cold, Swoop has you covered.

The low-cost airline is setting its sights south with newly added flights to Mexico and the Caribbean from cities across Canada.

“As Canada’s leading ultra-low fare airline, we are thrilled to be expanding sun-flying this winter,” said Bob Cummings, president of Swoop, in a statement.

“With winter weather upon us, demand for leisure travel down south is reaching new heights and we’re proud to meet that demand with this added capacity.”

Today’s good mood is brought to you by #Mazatlán 🇲🇽 ☀️ And if you are in the mood for an ultra-not-expensive flight non-stop from #Abbotsford or #Edmonton, you can book today at https://t.co/qLLZDYC3Du ✈️ pic.twitter.com/FuCLaqhNxQ — FlySwoop (@FlySwoop) December 10, 2022

Starting in January, Swoop will restart service from Hamilton, Ontario, to Montego Bay, Jamaica.

The airline will also add new frequent flights to popular routes from Hamilton to Punta Cana, Toronto to Cancun, Winnipeg to Puerto Vallarta, Edmonton to Mazatlán, as well as Abbotsford to Los Cabos and Puerto Vallarta.

Swoop recently completed a major fleet expansion, investing in six new Boeing 737 MAX 8 aircraft to meet demand for ultra-low-cost leisure travel.

Your ticket to a sunny destination starts as low as $159 one-way — talk about affordable airfare.

Here’s the detailed breakdown of new routes and cheap flights offered by Swoop.