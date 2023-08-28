Looking for cheap flights? Here are some tips on how to score them

If you’re looking for cheap flights to vacation on a budget, Google Flights has shared some tips to find the best deals for your next trip.

Planning ahead is critical if you want to travel without breaking the bank.

“Most of the time, it’s better to book on the early side, especially when your plans aren’t very flexible,” advised Group Product Manager for Google Flights James Byers in a blog post. He added that though flight prices change frequently, there are often low fares to be found with the right tools and some perseverance.

So, if you’re ready to book your next vacation, remember the following tips.

Get a sense of when prices are lower

Ready to book your next adventure? Make sure to check if the price is typical for that season. Google Flights has a feature that allows you to compare prices to see if you’re getting a good deal or if it’s best to wait until (hopefully!) prices drop.

For example, we looked at roundtrip flights from Toronto to Paris from November 16 to November 23 and saw that current prices are typical for that time of the year.

Byers said this recently upgraded feature was designed to “make that choice a bit easier.”

“For example, these insights could tell you that the cheapest time to book similar trips is usually two months before departure, and you’re currently in that sweet spot,” he states. “Or you might learn that prices have usually dropped closer to takeoff, so you decide to wait before booking. Either way, you can make that decision with a greater sense of confidence.”

Track cheap flights

No one has the time to track cheap flights the hard way, so Google Flights’ price-tracking feature does the work for you.

Whether you’re flexible or set on a particular date to fly out, once you log in to your account and enable price tracking, you’ll receive notifications once flight prices drop, ensuring you don’t miss out on the best deals.

“You can set up tracking for specific dates, like your best friend’s destination wedding in February,” states Byers. “Or, if you’re more flexible, you can turn on ‘Any dates’ price tracking to receive emails about deals anytime in the next three to six months.”

Google’s price guarantee

Google Flights is trying a new feature that allows you to book the absolute best price.

When you book through Google, the price guarantee badge ensures that the fare “won’t get any lower before departure.” So what happens when prices drop? Google will pay you the difference through Google Pay.

Unfortunately, this program is only available for flights departing from the US, but here’s hoping it makes it to Canada soon.