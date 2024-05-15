Broken Rice to reopen as Chao Mami

Broken Rice, a Vietnamese restaurant in Burnaby, is rebranding and reopening as a new concept this month under the name Chao Mami.

The restaurant, located at 4088 Hastings Street in Burnaby, will open to the public on May 18.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Chao Mami (Formerly Brokenrice) (@chaomamii)

The rebrand is due in part to new ownership, with the children of the owners officially taking over.

“As some may know, my brother, Steven and I are of utmost gratitude to announce that we have taken over the management of Broken Rice, with the purpose of taking on the responsibilities of the restaurant off our parent’s shoulders and to continue to share the blessings of our mother’s delicious food,” shared Chao Mami on Instagram.

The name of the restaurant is meant to pay homage to their mother, with Chao Mami meaning “Hello Mom.” The eatery said it will be “a space where we continue to share our mom’s love and talent for cooking and her delicious food.”

Broken Rice is currently closed for renovations until May 18, when it reopens as Chao Mami.

