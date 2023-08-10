A TikTok advice video about what to say when you’re quitting your job after being treated poorly by a boss has sparked an online discussion about employees being honest about their workplace experiences with management.

Erika Ayers, an American businesses woman and CEO of Barstool Sports, often gives professional advice on her TikTok account.

She recently received a submission from someone seeking advice about leaving their job and whether or not, to be honest with their boss about why they’re quitting.

“I’m about to put in my notice that I’m leaving my company. A big part of why I’m leaving is directly related to my boss. I don’t want to burn bridges completely, but how do I say I’m leaving because of her without saying it’s because of her,” read the submission.

Ayers advised to “stay classy” when quitting a job.

“You can go give the great once-in-a-lifetime speech about how much she sucked as a boss and how much you hated your boss and this that and the other thing. You can do all of that. Do that in your shower, and do not do that at work,” she said.

Ayers adds that when resigning, it’s important to thank your higher-ups.

“You want to thank your boss for everything she’s done for you. Even if it’s not very much.”

If you do have critical feedback for your boss, Ayers said sharing it in a professional manner during an exit interview is best.

“Think you politely say, ‘Hey, I really struggled with so-and-so as a boss,'” said Ayers, adding that you should provide positive feedback along with your critique.

“I think you don’t want to make your leaving feel bitter. I think you don’t want to avoid the issue of your boss playing a big role in it. But you also want to get excited and hopeful and focused on what’s ahead and not what you’re leaving.”

Ayers added that it’s important to remain polite and professional with your feedback and to keep it short and sweet.

“Don’t go into great detail. Don’t get super emotional. Don’t belabour the point. Go on your way and have a new fabulous life,” she said.

But it seems like her suggestion didn’t sit well with some commentators who disagree.

Many argued that standing up for yourself and being direct with management is important.

“We have to stop playing into corporate manipulation. Tell the truth; we all need to start telling the truth!!!” said one commenter.

“This is why bosses stay. They don’t have accountability,” said another.

“I disagree. In a professional manner, I would most certainly let them know what I think of the boss,” noted one individual.

Others felt like sweeping the issues you had under the rug would prevent any change from happening in the workplace.

“I think sugar coating just makes the cycle continue and no change. I don’t think anyone should have to leave because of management,” wrote someone in the comments.

“Secure a reference prior (if needed) and just be totally honest. Nothing will ever change if you don’t speak up,” read another comment.

However, others felt that Ayers’ was giving sound advice, noting that you may encounter that boss in a professional setting again.

“You never know who you will work with in the future,” said a TikTok user.

“I quit … didn’t burn my bridges, and she became my boss again …,” noted another.

Do you agree with Ayers’ advice about quitting? Or do you believe being honest about management is important?

Let us know in the comments.