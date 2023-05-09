CRTC takes big step to make cellphone plans cheaper for Canadians

The Canadian Radio-television and Telecommunications Commission (CRTC) has announced another significant step in increasing competition in the cellphone service sector, making way for cheaper mobile plans for Canadians.

The CRTC set an initial policy for this in 2021. It allowed regional cellphone providers to compete as mobile virtual network operators (MVNOs) across Canada.

“Under this policy, large cellphone companies must share their networks with competitors,” the CRTC said. “With access to larger networks, regional competitors will be able to offer cellphone services in parts of Canada that they do not currently serve.”

📢 Coming soon: more choice in cellphone plans! Learn more about our new approach to competition 👉 https://t.co/AMw29KUlSy — CRTCeng (@CRTCeng) May 9, 2023

Now, the final details for this plan have been ironed out, and regulations have been set in place.

According to a new press release from the CRTC, companies have 90 days to negotiate MVNO access agreements.

“The CRTC expects that regional competitors will start selling plans in new parts of Canada shortly after these agreements are in place,” the Commission stated, adding that it will ensure that deals are reached quickly so that Canadians have plenty of choices when it comes to picking out a mobile service plan.

“The CRTC is taking action to promote competition in the cellphone services market,” said CRTC Chair and CEO Vicky Eatrides. “Today’s decision builds on our efforts to ensure that Canadians benefit from lower prices and more choice for telecommunications services.”

Dominant #wireless #networks Rogers, Bell +TELUS, Sasktel now have to finalize access pricing with regional MNOs in 90d. Not nation-wide. Not immediate. Limited and undefined. But still better access to national network infrastructure. Step into right direction.#CRTC #telecom https://t.co/SMMBZs0REE — Algis Akstinas (@AlsoKnownAs_AA) May 9, 2023

Canadians are excited about these regulations, but many are limiting their expectations.

Founder and CEO of Data On Tap Inc., Algis Akstinas, said this is a step in the right direction and will offer better access to national network infrastructure. But further details on the plan remain undefined.