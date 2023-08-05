Céline Dion's sister shares update on singer's health struggles

Céline Dion’s sister spoke with a local Canadian newspaper to share an update on the 55-year-old singer’s ongoing health battle.

In May, Dion announced cancelling the remaining dates on her Courage World Tour for 2023 and 2024. The tour had been scheduled for several European locations, including London, Vienna, Oslo, and Paris.

In a video on her social media, she said she had been diagnosed with “stiff person syndrome,” a rare neurological disorder that causes body spasms and muscle stiffness. The illness has made it difficult for the singer to walk and prevents her from using her vocal cords to sing how she used to.

In a statement to Le Journal de Montreal, Dion’s sister Claudette said she’s committed to her recovery.

“When I call, and Céline is busy, I talk to my sister Linda, who lives with her, and who tells me she’s working hard,” she stated. “She listens as much as possible to the great researchers of this rare disease.”

Claudette added that her sister needs “rest most of all.”

“She always goes above everything. She always tries to be the biggest, the strongest,” she said. “At some point, your little heart and your little body speak to you. It is important.”

Claudette also praised her sister’s efforts and dedication.

“We trust her,” she continued. “It’s in her. She’s disciplined in everything she does in her life.”

According to John Hopkins Medicine, stiff person syndrome, or SPS, affects only about one or two per million people.

“SPS causes progressive muscle stiffness and painful spasms that can be triggered by a variety of things including sudden movement, cold temperature, or unexpected loud noises,” reads its description of the disease. “Being diagnosed with this very rare condition can leave patients and families with many questions and few answers.”

The American National Institute of Neurological Disorders and Stroke states that most individuals with SPS have frequent falls because they lack normal defensive reflexes, and injuries can be severe.

Though symptoms can be managed with medication and therapy, SPS is incurable.