Céline Dion megafans drove all night to get to Rolling Stone’s headquarters in New York City to protest the publication’s ghastly snub of the Canadian chanteuse.

Dion was shockingly absent from the recently published Rolling Stone’s “Greatest Singers” list, and fans were not having it. This year’s list has 200 entries, including singers from Billie Eilish to Michael Jackson, without so much as a nod towards the Canadian icon.

According to fan pages dedicated to Dion, several fans demonstrated the power of their love for Céline as they made their way to Rolling Stone’s head office to protest outside, demanding respect for Dion playfully.

Blasting music, grooving and laughing, the fans held protest signs with big smiles as they crowded around the entrance to the office building in Midtown Manhattan.

Entertainment news publication Variety reported that close to 15 fans travelled from Montreal to New York City to protest.

Around 15 dedicated Celine Dion fans traveled over six hours from Montreal to New York City to protest outside of Rolling Stone's office building after the publication excluded the singer from their list of the 200 Greatest Singers of All Time. https://t.co/k7AyBZbmqX pic.twitter.com/UfwdJWZX7a — Variety (@Variety) January 6, 2023

TV Line editor Andy Swift shared a video from inside the office showing the friendly riot just outside.

Celine Dion fans protesting outside the Rolling Stone offices for leaving her off its 200 best singers list. Happy Friday! pic.twitter.com/BQ5wNm8kuG — Andy Swift (@AndySwift) January 6, 2023

The protest comes just after Dion scrapped her world tour due to health concerns.

Last month, Dion revealed that she was battling a rare, incurable neurological disorder that inhibits normal muscle movement. Due to her diagnosis and treatment, the singer has not been able to catch up with all her concerts.

Dion’s daily life has been impacted by spasms caused by stiff person syndrome, causing difficulties when she walks and not allowing her to use her vocal cords to sing how she used to.

Do you think Céline deserves more respect?

With files from Daily Hive Staff.