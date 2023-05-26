"I’m so sorry to disappoint all of you": Céline Dion cancels worlds tour

Céline Dion announced to fans on Friday that she will cancel all remaining dates on her Courage World Tour for 2023 and 2024.

The tour was set to go to multiple European locations, including London, Vienna, Oslo, and Paris.

Dion had completed the first 51 dates of the Courage World Tour in North America before pausing due to the COVID-19 pandemic in March 2020.

She assured fans that all tickets purchased for the cancelled dates would be fully refunded.

The 54-year-old singer was forced to cancel the remaining tour dates due to health issues.

In a heartfelt video, Céline Dion revealed that she has been struggling with a rare neurological disorder called “stiff person syndrome.”

Dion told fans, “I’ve been dealing with problems with my health for a long time, and it’s been really difficult for me to face these challenges and to talk about everything that I’ve been going through.”

Céline Dion’s daily life has been impacted by spasms caused by stiff person syndrome, causing difficulties when she walks and not allowing her to use her vocal cords to sing how she used to.

According to John Hopkins Medicine, stiff person syndrome, or SPS, affects only about one or two per million people.

“SPS causes progressive muscle stiffness and painful spasms that can be triggered by a variety of things including sudden movement, cold temperature, or unexpected loud noises,” reads its description of the disease. “Being diagnosed with this very rare condition can leave patients and families with many questions and few answers.”

The neurological disorder is still a bit of a mystery to medical experts. Its diagnosis involves antibody tests, MRIs of the brain and spine, mammograms, and neurophysiological studies of the patient, among other things.

The American National Institute of Neurological Disorders and Stroke states that most individuals with SPS have frequent falls because they lack normal defensive reflexes, and injuries can be severe.

Though symptoms can be managed with medication and therapy, SPS is incurable.

