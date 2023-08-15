Students looking for work should pay attention to the Canadian Border Services Agency (CBSA), which is hiring for hundreds of student border services officer jobs.

Over 470 total vacancies are waiting to be filled across Canada, including major cities like Vancouver, Calgary, Edmonton, Montreal and Toronto.

Positions pay between $16 and $34 per hour.

The CBSA says the position is “not your typical job and that is great news.”

Specific requirements must be met to apply for the available CBSA border jobs.

All applicants must be full-time students at a recognized or approved post-secondary institution.

Student border services officers will work alongside regular officers, gaining valuable frontline experience. It’s a great opportunity for students who have goals of becoming full-time border services officers; as the CBSA suggests enrolling as a student officer is a great asset.

Applicants are encouraged to apply as early as possible; the deadline is October 12, 2023.

“You will work at an international airport, CBSA international mail processing centre, marine operation or telephone reporting centre.”

The pay rates vary by education status, and more wage details can be seen here. The full criteria to apply can be found here.

If you’d like to apply, you can click on this link to head to the CBSA student border services officer jobs page.