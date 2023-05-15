Fans respond to news that Shelagh Rogers is stepping down from the CBC

Tenured CBC Radio host Shelagh Rogers, the celebrated Canadian broadcaster who has worked for the news organization for more than 40 years, has just announced her retirement, signalling the end of an era that fans nationwide are now mourning.

In her latest episode of The Next Chapter over the weekend, Rogers revealed that this will be her last season after 15 years serving as the lauded backbone of the show, which covers Canadian books and authors.

“You may have heard today that I am leaving The Next Chapter… and it’s true. The time has come, the Walrus said,” she began.

An incredible voice who has told stories, connected people, celebrated the best. A true icon. An amazing human. Her presence will be missed. Enjoy a well-deserved retirement, Shelagh. — Michele Sparling – 🔺CB, NS, ON (@HRisInnovative) May 14, 2023

“I started at CBC Radio when I was 24 years old. I’m 67 now, and I want to make room for that 24-year-old to come in through the doors and have the kind of experience I’ve been privileged to have here.”

The icon went on in her characteristically steady, comforting tone to call her career “remarkable,” especially the last 15 years spent at the helm of the award-winning The Next Chapter, which she called “the best job in the country.”

So much respect. “Be quiet and listen” shouldn’t we all. Wanting to pass the torch so to speak is brilliant and inspiring for those to follow. A casual but always intrigued listener here. Well done Ms Rogers — Stephen Bellinger (@SBellinger14) May 14, 2023

She expressed her gratitude to her listeners coast-to-coast, as well as to the numerous writers she’s had the chance to speak with on the show, from big-name luminaries to those just launching their literary careers, from novelists and poets to memoirists and writer-illustrators of children’s books.

Sounds like she’s ready for the Next Next Chapter. Will miss hearing Shelagh’s voice and that amazing smile that seemed to come through the radio. ❤️ — Patricia Launt (@TrishLaunt) May 13, 2023

While announcing the heavy news, she also made sure to note that she was leaving on her own terms, saying with a nod to contemporary Lisa LaFlamme, “I’m not being shown the door because of my grey hair, or even my blue and purple hair, for that matter.”

“If it’s not too cheesy to express it this way, it’s time for me to get on with my own next chapter… there are other stories I want to tell, and this is my choice,” she continued.

Sad to read this news, but excited for Shelagh. Her voice and laugh have been a mainstay over the years in our home. Congratulations on a wonderful career. — 🐝NancyClow (@NancyClow) May 14, 2023

People have been quick to express their support for Rogers in her decision to depart, and also their admiration for her long, illustrious career and the role she’s played in their lives.

What a journey. I used to listen to Peter Gzowski with toddlers at my feet. Shelagh read the letters aloud in those days. She’s been part of my life for many years now. I will miss her immensely — Pauline Hopwood 🇨🇦 (@Hotpoint5) May 14, 2023

Many are double devastated due to the fact that author and Writers & Company host Eleanor Wachtel is likewise slated to leave her position at the network after multiple decades, also to retire.

Well now, between #ShelaghRogers & @EleanorWachtel leaving a great part of my intellectual orbit will be gutted. Who’s to fill the void? I simply can’t adequately describe what their @cbcradio shows have meant to me. — Dwight D Pierce (@HandelGuy) May 14, 2023

Rogers’ last time on the weekly program will be June 24. She said that she will have more to say about her next steps — and presumably, what is next for the show — at that time and in the weeks to come.

Shelagh Rogers said she wants to provide opportunity for young broadcaster. Stand by. Big shoes to fill @cbcbooks https://t.co/HOaNslO6w9 — Philomena Hanson (@VicArtsMrktg) May 15, 2023

In the meantime, people are already wondering who will be hired to take her place, and are wishing CBC Radio the best of luck in finding someone to carry on her legacy as founding host.