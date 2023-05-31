NewsCanadaTravel NewsWorld NewsCanada

Cathay Pacific flight attendants fired for mocking passenger's English

May 31 2023, 12:55 pm
Chintung Lee/Shutterstock

Three Cathay Pacific flight attendants have been fired after they were accused of discriminating against a non-English-speaking passenger.

During a May 21 flight from the Chinese city of Chengdu to Hong Kong, a passenger claims that they asked a flight attendant for a blanket. However, according to Al Jazeera, the flight attendant allegedly made fun of the passenger for mistakenly asking for a carpet instead of a blanket in English.

Hong Kong International Airport (Lester Balajadia/Shutterstock)

An online post from someone who identified themselves as the passenger described the incident, saying that the flight attendants complained among themselves and mocked the passenger.

In a clip shared online, a person can be heard saying, “If you cannot say blanket in English, you cannot have it … Carpet is on the floor. Feel free if you want to lie on it.”

Listen to the audio of the alleged incident below:

In a statement, Cathay Pacific announced it had fired the three staff members involved.

“I would like to reiterate that Cathay Pacific takes a ‘zero tolerance’ approach to serious violations of company rules and ethics by individual employees and will not tolerate them,” stated CEO Ronald Lam.

The incident has sparked outrage online.

Yale Law School Professor Taisu Zhang tweeted about the difference in how English speakers are treated in Hong Kong compared to those who speak Mandarin.

Lam stated, “We need to ensure that all Cathay Pacific employees must at all times respect customers from different backgrounds and cultures and that we provide quality services consistently across all markets that we serve.”

