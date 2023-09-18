Woman blasts Carnival Cruise for sending out survey amid search for missing man

A woman claims Carnival Cruise never notified guests of a missing passenger, instead sending them a customer satisfaction survey.

Jenn Lyles took to TikTok to express her frustration about the fact that passengers weren’t made aware of the disappearance of Kevin McGrath, 26, reports The Independent. McGrath went missing after the Carnival Conquest cruise ship docked in Miami, Florida and was last seen on Monday, September 4 at 2 am.

🚨 #MISSING: Kevin McGrath, 26 years old, was last seen in the area of Port of Miami 1015 North America Way. The missing person may be in need of services. Anyone with information is urged to contact @CrimeStopper305 at (305) 471-8477 or by dialing **TIPS. pic.twitter.com/pmAAMpgSgM — Miami-Dade Police (@MiamiDadePD) September 5, 2023

In a TikTok video with almost 700,000 views, Lyles said that she never received an email notifying them of McGrath’s disappearance and found out about the missing man on the news.

“Like, I found out he was missing on the news, on Yahoo News, scrolling, like, ‘Oh my goodness, that was the ship I was on.’ Is this what happens when you go missing on a cruise ship?”

She was shocked when she received an email survey from the company asking her about her experience.

Watch the video below:

“I was on the Carnival Cruise with the guy who went missing,” she said in the 59-second video. “To be clear, I don’t know him. His name is Kevin McGrath. I’ve never met him, but I was on a cruise ship, and it’s weird that no one has been alerted. I got an email this morning from Carnival, a survey [like] tell us how your cruise was. How about an email that says, ‘Hey, there’s a guy missing. Did you see him?'”

Lyles said that her friends have been in touch with McGrath’s family members, claiming that each time they try to post a missing poster on the Carnival Facebook page, the post gets taken down.

“This is not okay,” she said.

Daily Hive has reached out to Carnival Corporation & PLC for a comment.