Carnival Cruise Line is in hot water after air conditioning issues left guests overheated and outraged.

On July 24, Carnival Sunrise departed from Miami for a five-night Western Caribbean itinerary, reports Cruise Hive. However, the ship started suffering air conditioning issues, leading to extremely hot areas, including guest staterooms.

Passenger Qui Ellegan, 39, told USA Today that she and her family were on their annual vacation when they noticed the lack of air conditioning “immediately.” With the temperature in their cabin allegedly reaching nearly 27°C, Ellegan and her husband ended up taking turns sleeping on the balcony on their first night.

“We faced the patio chairs (toward) each other, and we put our legs up and took small, brief little dozing naps here and there just to kind of absorb some of the air,” she said.

TikTok user @tamikanicoleevans described the conditions onboard, stating that it was “hot” and smelled “like sewage.”

“The worst cruise I’ve ever been on,” she said. “First Carnival cruise, last Carnival cruise.”

Another TikTok user, @kokie_luv43 warned people to avoid the cruise, stating that passengers without air conditioning were forced to stand in line for four hours for a refund.

“I’m on my first cruise with Carnival Sunrise. Everyone’s waiting to get their money back to pay their bill off. It’s hot, it’s been hot the whole five days we’ve been on this cruise,” she said. “It sucks. It sucks. The line goes all the way up there, as you can see. So if you go on a cruise, do not take Carnival Sunrise.”

Now passengers are saying that they’re either receiving partial refunds or, in some cases, none at all.

Nothing like having ZERO air conditioning in your room on a cruise! Went to guest services and called with no luck. Some of the line from last night at midnight.

Also had a broken fridge and was given a bucket of ice as a remedy.@CarnivalCruise #Sunrise #noAC pic.twitter.com/9rJ03ymGul — Amanda Lykins (@amlykins10) July 29, 2023

One guest filmed another frustrated passenger taking matters into her own hands.

In the clip, the woman can be seen shouting, “Corporate decided that they cannot give you anything else, so you might want to get out of line and go home, maybe you want to get a customer service number because they are not going to give you anything than what you have right now despite you sweating five nights every single night that you’ve been on this ship!”



Air conditioning wasn’t the only issue, with one passenger stating in a tweet that the lettuce in the salad tasted “expired/spoiled.”

Daily Hive has reached out to Carnival Cruise Line for a comment.

It’s not the first time that Carnival Sunrise has faced technical issues.

In 2013, the ship, formerly named Carnival Triumph, was stranded at sea for several days due to an engine room fire. An investigation revealed that the diesel generator had been long overdue for maintenance. Passengers reported that human waste had started piling up in bags just outside their door.

The ship also experienced power loss in 2010, 2014, and 2017.