Jaw-dropping footage shows car flying off tow truck ramp

A shocking video showing a car flying through the air after driving up a tow truck has taken the internet by storm.

Police bodycam footage obtained by WSB-TV shows the incident on May 24 in Lowndes County in southern Georgia.

Deputies were responding to a crash on Georgia’s Highway 84, which may have been why a stagnant tow truck was on the road. As they investigated the impact, a car entered the tow truck’s lane without slowing down.

As a result, it drove up the steep back of a tow truck and flew high into the air. But, of course, the police were right there to respond to the surreal spectacle.

“Goddamn!” an officer can be heard screaming. Then, before the car can even finish its long-winded tumble, you can listen to the officer report the incident on his radio.

Fortunately, the driver was rushed to hospital and came out of the movie-like car crash alive. Police confirmed to WSB-TV that the driver is nursing severe injuries, and one of Lowndes County’s deputies was also injured in the crash.

So far, there is no update on whether charges have been filed regarding the incident.

Response to the footage has been mixed, with many cautioning people about the dangers of distracted driving and some considering this a win for intrusive thoughts.

intrusive thoughts 1 : Human 0 — Gringo Rojo (@mRosbro88) May 31, 2023

“Every time I see a tow truck with the back ramped, I revert to my four-year-old self and have to talk myself out of doing this!” one Twitter user said.

Are we sure they were distracted and not just tempted? Every time I see a tow truck with the back ramped, I revert to my 4 year old self and have to talk myself out of doing this! — PoliticalGPT (@VikesRock23) May 31, 2023

This was her day. She thought about it and this was the day they were gonna know her name! pic.twitter.com/lJw0T5TyD9 — Justin Wilhite (@jwdaddy80) May 31, 2023

“We’ve all thought about it… she did it,” another person who watched the video added.

We’ve all thought about it… she did it. pic.twitter.com/lTg8mGTuCK — J.Taylor (@Edgecrusher7866) June 1, 2023

It’s clear that some stunts should just be left in the movies and video games.