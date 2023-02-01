Car drives directly through Canadian mall in daring smash-and-grab heist (VIDEO)

A pair of thieves took a destructive approach to their craft on Wednesday morning, when two suspects in an Audi smashed through the Vaughan Mills shopping centre just north of Toronto.

York Regional Police shared video of the high-speed smash-and-grab job that saw the two suspects crash a 2011 Black Audi A4 with Quebec licence plate X10 SNP through a mall entrance and into an electronics store.

The pair made off with what police describe as “a quantity of electronics” before exiting with a bang, crashing the car through an entirely different mall entrance and fleeing the scene.

We’re going to call a flag on this one. Early this morning a 2011 Black Audi A4 with Quebec licence plate X10 SNP smashed through Vaughan Mills. Two suspects committed a break and enter and fled. If you have any information on this vehicle or the suspects, please call police. pic.twitter.com/m358aeD3G3 — York Regional Police (@YRP) February 1, 2023

In the clip, the vehicle can be seen approaching a mall entrance before slowing, squaring up, and accelerating through the doors in a hail of broken glass.

Next, the clip switches to an interior mall security camera, showing the car fishtailing out of the crash entrance and proceeding directly toward the target.

It’s clear from the way the driver negotiates the tight turns that they are familiar with the mall layout, never missing a beat on their methodical path through the shopping centre’s maze of lanes.

York Regional Police Sgt. Clint Whitney called the break-and-enter “an audacious and remarkable crime,” and asks members of the public with information about the vehicle or suspects to reach out to police.