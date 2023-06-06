Driver transporting cannabis, $800K arrested at US-Canada border after wrong turn

Canadian police arrested a Californian after a wrong turn led him into the country while transporting some questionable things in his car — lots of cannabis and cash.

The incident occurred at the Rainbow Bridge border crossing in Niagara Falls, Canada.

According to the RCMP, a man was arrested on May 2 after attempting to enter Canada with 181 kilograms of cannabis and US$602,985 (CND$810,955) in his vehicle. When authorities saw that he didn’t have a passport, he was referred for a secondary check.

During this, Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA) discovered the cannabis and currency and seized them both immediately.

After this, RCMP Niagara’s Federal Policing Border Integrity Team examined the case and found that the cannabis was vacuum-packed, boxed, and spread out into different parts of the car.

A concealed, hard-shelled suitcase containing bundles of cash was also found.

“This style of packaging is consistent with those commonly used by drug dealers or money launderers,” the RCMP stated in a release. “As a result of this highly suspicious evidence, the driver has been charged and is currently waiting on a bail hearing.”

“The safety and security of Canadians is our government’s top priority,” said Minister of Public Safety Marco Mendicino. “This seizure demonstrates the crucial role that the CBSA and the RCMP play in stopping illicit contraband from entering our communities.”

Andrew Lee Toppenberg has been charged with possession of cannabis for the purpose of distribution, importing 181 kg of cannabis, and possessing cash over $5,000, knowing that “all or part of the proceeds of property was obtained by a crime” in the US, according to the RCMP.

He appeared in a court in St. Catharines, Ontario, three days after his arrest on May 5. Police say Toppenberg is remanded in custody, where he remains until his next court appearance.

So far, a court date has not been scheduled.