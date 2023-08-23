Bucket list Cancun: 6 reasons to fall in love with the Mexican resort town

There’s an awful lot to love about Cancun, a true gem in Mexico’s Yucatan Peninsula.

From endless stretches of pristine beaches to world-class entertainment, cultural excursions, and shopping, there’s a good reason the sparkling resort city is the country’s most popular tourist destination and most visited city.

Seeking sunshine, relaxation, and entertainment, millions of Canadians flock to the Mayan Riviera corridor from Cancun to Tulum every year — with good reason.

While Cancun used to be considered primarily a hot spot for spring breakers, it’s now world-renowned as a destination for honeymooners, families, adventure seekers, and couples looking for a quick break to catch some rays.

Here are six reasons to put Cancun on your travel bucket list.

The beaches

You truly cannot beat the Caribbean Sea for its stunning beauty.

Reputed to have the clearest waters of the entire Riviera Maya, Cancun features dozens of kilometres of white-sand beaches and idyllic turquoise waters, perfect for strolling and exploring.

The waters here are calm, perfect for taking a boat excursion to explore coral reefs. Adrenaline junkies can try their hand at parasailing or Jet Skiing. Afterward, cool off in a nearby beach bar to watch the waves and enjoy a local cocktail (or two).

The food

You can be as adventurous as you want when it comes to dining in the beach city. While roadside taquerias offer plentiful cheap eats with a local flavour, there’s also a plethora of world-class fine dining and international flavours.

It would not be a trip to Mexico without enjoying traditional specialties like tacos al pastor, made with pork shoulder, or sopa de lima, a refreshing soup made with lime. Tamales, perhaps one of the most emblematic foods in the country, are a must-do, and if you’re a meat lover the castacan (fried pork belly) is often a crowd-pleaser.

One of the most patriotic dishes in the country is surely chiles en nogada, crafted in the colours of the Mexican flag. The dish includes poblano chilies stuffed with a mixture of fruits and chopped meat, a walnut-based cream sauce, and pomegranate seeds.

Some of the most memorable meals can be at very assuming roadside stands and beach bars, where local fish tacos pair perfectly with a Mexican beer or ice-cold Jaritos cola.

The parties

Cancun has long been a destination for partiers, with offerings as low-key as barefoot beach bars with cheap beer to boat booze cruises and luxe rooftop lounges with infinity pools and full DJ sets.

Boulevard Kukulcán, the main drag, has upwards of 100 bars to choose from and tons of nightclubs, including the world-famous Coco Bongo, and Manala. These aren’t for early birds — many of the main nightclubs can stay open until 6 am.

Many popular venues will have a wait, so arrive early to get in. Many nighttime venues sell alcohol wristbands, where your entrance fee lets you have unlimited drinks all night long. The club scene is so well entrenched here there are services that facilitate bar crawls. CunCrawl puts together all-inclusive clubbing itineraries for groups that include VIP entrances, reserved tables, and escorted service to the best bars and clubs in the region.

The all-inclusive experience

Stretching across a whopping 25 kilometres, Boulevard Kukulcán — or the “Hotel Zone” — is where you’ll find all-inclusive beach resorts catering to all budgets and experiences.

Flanked by the Caribbean Sea and the Nichupté Lagoon, these accommodations are not only central to the main bars and restaurants, they are nestled onto some of the country’s most pristine white sand beaches.

Where we stayed

Offering an adults-only experience, the Royalton Chic Cancun, an Autograph Collection All-Inclusive is a stunning resort right on the beach. With two stunning pools that offer swim-up bar service, world-class nightly entertainment (there’s even a foam party on the roof!), and no less than eight unique food and beverage offerings, the resort is a one-stop shop for vacationers.

Its Level 18 rooftop lounge — literally 18 floors above the busy strip — offers one of the best daytime pool parties in the city, letting you unwind in an elegant cabana with your favourite cocktail.

While you are truly spoiled for choices of hotels in Cancun, Royalton Chic goes the extra mile for several reasons. The first being ease of travel. It offers a personal concierge service that allows you to text your personal butler through WhatsApp. Whether you’re looking for a private cabana rental on the beach, dinner reservations, a dress pressed for dinner, or excursions arranged, help is only a quick text away. It’s a courteous service that also does not feel intrusive.

If you are looking for a wellness experience, the resort offers spa treatments from massages on the beach to calming facials. There’s also a wide range of hosted fitness classes, including more casual endeavours like water aerobics and Zumba to more high-intensity pursuits like HIIT and boot camp classes on the beach.

Excursions

Though you can spend many days hanging by the beach or pool, there is so much to explore around Cancun that you have to do at least one excursion.

Most hotels and resorts offer their own in-house teams to arrange excursions or work with trusted operators, who can put together an itinerary as a day in advance — or the same day — if you’re truly in a rush. There’s something for everyone, ranging from cultural and historic day trips to party boats where you can snorkel and explore island ranges.

Our favourite? Dive into Yucatan’s cultural heritage with a visit to Chichén Itzá, historic Maya ruins built in the Terminal Classic period. Explore the ruins with a guide, and follow that by a dip into the cool fresh waters of the nearby Cenote.

Ease of travel

In terms of tropical getaways, it can’t be much easier for Canadians when it comes to ease of travel to get to Cancun.

At least seven Canadian airlines offer direct routes to Cancun: WestJet, Air Canada, Sunwing, Air Canada Rouge, Flair Airlines, Air Transat, Swoop, and SmartLynx. Many major cities like Toronto, Calgary, Edmonton, and Vancouver offer multiple non-stop routes per day. Secondary suburban airports like Abbotsford, Hamilton, and London also offer routes.

Once you’re on the ground, most larger resorts on Boulevard Kukulkan offer direct transfers to and from the airport, and airport shuttle buses offer frequent, affordable transfers that can be booked ahead. The airport itself offers a host of shopping options, duty-free, and international restaurants, including Margaritaville and Bubba Gump Shrimp Company.

Disclosure: The author of this article was hosted by Royalton Chic