Some Canadians will soon be able to live and work in Iceland for up to a year

If you feel it’s time for a change of scene, here’s something to consider: starting in 2024, young Canadian adults can live and work in Iceland for a year.

On Friday, the Canadian government announced that it’s providing certain citizens with the opportunity to explore Iceland’s rugged terrain and charming towns while they work.

And the program goes both ways: Canadian and Icelandic youth aged 18 to 30 can work and travel in each other’s country through the International Experience Canada (IEC). The arrangement allows up to 120 applicants from each side to work and travel in each other’s country.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Inspired by Iceland (@inspiredbyiceland)

According to Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada (IRCC), the program was created to help young Canadian adults “gain valuable international work experience” and take their careers “to the next level.”

It also makes it more affordable for Canadian youth to get work permits. The working holiday may vary regarding age, financial requirements, and work restrictions for certain countries.

The agreement between Canada and 38 countries and territories allows Canadians aged 18 to 35 to work and live abroad, sometimes for up to two years. And starting in 2024, Iceland will be part of that list.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Inspired by Iceland (@inspiredbyiceland)

Marie-France Lalonde, parliamentary secretary to the minister of IRCC, said the arrangement supports young people and their “potential to make a difference.”

“With this exciting arrangement in place, we are creating a path for them to connect, learn and grow together, fostering friendships and memories that will last a lifetime,” she said.

Since 2008, over 240,000 Canadians have participated in the IEC program.

With files from Nikitha Martins