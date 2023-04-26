Is west really best? Survey shows where Canadian workers are happiest

If you feel like you’re stuck in a rut at work, you’re not the only one. A recent survey shows that work happiness levels among Canadians took a dip and how you feel about work depends on your age and where you live.

On April 26, ADP Canada released its monthly [email protected] Index, which measures happiness levels among Canadian employees and self-employed individuals.

Only 43% of Canadians reported feeling happy with their current role and responsibilities and their work-life balance. They were also unsatisfied with compensation, benefits, and opportunities for advancement.

ADP Canada asked 1,200 randomly selected Canadians to rate their happiness levels on a scale of 1 to 10 and compared to March, that number has dipped by 0.1 points to 6.6.

Where do the happiest workers live?

British Columbians and Albertans are among the happiest workers in Canada, with provinces reporting happiness levels of 6.9. In fact, happiness levels even went up by slightly in Alberta.

Those in Ontario also saw their happiness levels go up by 0.1, with a happiness score of 6.6.

However, it’s a different story in other parts of Canada.

Happiness levels fell by 0.1 points to 6.6 for workers in Atlantic Canada and -0.4 points to 6.6 for those who live in Quebec. The unhappiest workers are in the prairies, with Saskatchewan and Manitoba showing a 0.6 drop to just 6.1 points.

Age is a huge factor in how you feel about your job

Gen X (41 to 55 years old) and millennials (25 to 40 years old) were slightly less happy with work last month, with both groups showing happiness levels dropping by 0.1 to 6.6 and 6.5, respectively.

But Gen Z (18 to 24 years old) are more likely to start brushing up their resume because happiness levels dropped by 0.4 to 6.4 points in just a month.

As for the happiest workers, that would be boomers (56 to 75) whose happiness levels of 7.3 saw no change.

Holger Kormann, president of ADP Canada, stated that it’s important for employers to “acknowledge external factors can impact Canadians’ happiness at work.”

“Given that workers were less satisfied with compensation and benefits, amidst a backdrop of inflation, companies may need to re-evaluate compensation structure on a more regular basis, instead of reviewing or adjusting annually,” he said.

Kormann added that Gen Z workers are unhappy with the limited options when it comes to career advancement.

“Employers should consider placing more focus on career development and advancement within their organization by building opportunities for upskilling and reskilling and providing clear, measurable guidelines for career progression,” advised Kormann.

What do you think of the results?