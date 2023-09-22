"What a joke": Canadians share mixed reaction to Trudeau's $650M aid for Ukraine

NewsPoliticsCanadaWorld NewsCanada

National Trending Staff
Sep 22 2023, 7:13 pm
Justin Trudeau/Twitter

Canadians are reacting after the federal government said today it will pledge $650 million in aid for Ukraine to support it against the Russian aggression.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau made the announcement on Friday, and he was joined by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in Parliament.

“The toll of this war on the mental health and well-being of Ukrainians is immeasurable. So today, we are providing funding to support mental health care in Ukraine, as we can continue to applaud your tremendous leadership in these difficult,” stated Trudeau.

Reactions to the announcement were mixed on social media, as some Canadians criticized the government spending, especially at a time when many in the country are struggling to pay their own bills.

“Trudeau spending our kids [sic] money again,” wrote one user on X. “Unaudited spending that will benefit no Canadian.”

One individual suggested Canadians should “stop paying [their] taxes in protest.”

“So, mans really hates Canadians that much?” wrote another X user.

Another commenter expressed their frustration as “Canadian families have to go to food banks” and are struggling to pay the bills.

“What a joke! Millions living here can’t afford housing or food but just keep doling it out!” read one comment.

“That’s great and all but how about working on lowering the rising housing, Fuel, and food costs in Canada,” said one critic.

Others, however, had more positive things to say about Canada’s continued support towards Ukraine.

“I am very proud to be Canadian and having my federal government supporting the brave people and military of Ukraine,” wrote an X-user.

“As one Canadian who stands behind her Prime Minister, I stand with you and Ukraine,” wrote another.

“I am very happy with Canada’s support of Zelenskyy’s Ukraine,” said someone else.

Canada has provided nearly $9 billion in military, financial, and humanitarian support to Ukraine since the war began over a year ago.

Trudeau noted that the $650 million is part of “a longer-term multi-year commitment that provides predictable, steady support to Ukraine.”

“It will include $650 million over three years for 50 armoured vehicles, including medical evacuation vehicles that will be built by Canadian workers in London, Ontario.”

With files from Imaan Sheikh 

