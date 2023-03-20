Canadians are itching to travel to these three domestic cities in 2023

A trip is good for the soul, and a new survey has revealed the top domestic cities Canadians are hoping to travel to in 2023.

Virtuoso, a company that specializes in luxury and experiential travel, surveyed more than 500 Canadian travellers and found out which cities in the country they would like to visit.

The three cities named were spread out, with Toronto, Vancouver, and Calgary making the cut.

When it comes to jetting off to a destination outside of the county, Cancun, Puerto Vallarta, and Los Cabos were the jewels of Mexico for Canadian travellers surveyed.

Orlando, Fort Lauderdale, and Las Vegas were the go-to spots in the US, with Sydney being the top choice for a trip down to Australia.

Virtuoso says it tapped into its data warehouse of more than US$63.6 billion in transactions to determine the top destinations of 2023, as determined by Canada-based travellers, with the full list coming out to:

Mexico — Cancun , Puerto Vallarta , Los Cabos Canada — Toronto , Vancouver , Calgary United States — Orlando , Fort Lauderdale , Las Vegas Dominican Republic — Punta Cana , Puerto Plata United Kingdom –– London Jamaica — Montego Bay Italy –– Rome , Venice France — Paris , Nice Australia — Sydney Portugal — Lisbon , Faro

The survey also revealed that the majority of respondents (75%) listed relaxation and disconnecting as the primary incentives for taking a leisure trip, followed by adventure.

So get to jetting off to beautiful Vancouver, Calgary, or Toronto. It’s certainly worth it!