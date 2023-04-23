Canadians in Sudan urged to "shelter in place" amid escalating violence

Fighting in Sudan has forced the Canadian embassy in the capital city of Khartoum to temporarily close, with the government asking Canadians in Sudan to “shelter in place.”

“Avoid all travel to Sudan due to armed conflict, civil unrest and the volatile security situation,” reads the advisory.

According to the International Rescue Committee, the violence has “led to the deaths of 400 people and left nearly 3,500 injured.”

On Saturday, April 22, Travel.gc.ca tweeted that air evacuations are “not possible at this time” as airports and airspace are currently closed to commercial flights. In addition, several borders are also closed, and overland travel is considered extremely dangerous.

Canadians in #Sudan: Continue to shelter in place. With airports and the airspace closed, air evacuations are not possible at this time. We are coordinating with other countries to respond to the crisis. https://t.co/boBmP4DI5T pic.twitter.com/AKKZ0sEQAV — Travel.gc.ca (@TravelGoC) April 22, 2023

Heavy fighting between the army and paramilitary forces broke out in Khartoum on April 15 and spread to other parts of the country, according to the advisory. Gunfire and explosions resulted in “numerous casualties, including civilians.”

Looting, attacks, and sexual assaults have also been reported.

“Foreigners and staff of international organizations have been targeted,” reads the statement. “Access to essential services is disrupted. Most hospitals are out of service. Access to necessities such as food, water, medication, and fuel is increasingly challenging. The telecommunication network could break down without notice.”

Canadian citizens trapped in Sudan are being asked to shelter in place “until the situation has stabilized” and to update their personal information on the Registration of Canadians Abroad website.

If you are in Sudan:

limit your movements

maintain low profile

avoid all demonstrations and large gatherings

monitor the local media to stay informed on the evolving situation

follow the advice of local authorities

Check here for the latest updates.