6 stores that Canadians wish would make a comeback (PHOTOS)

Canadians have a massive variety of options when it comes to shopping. But that doesn’t that they don’t miss these long-gone stores.

When Old Canada Series asked people on Facebook which now-closed Canadian company they would choose to bring back, several chimed in with names of some beloved companies.

There were some clear winners from Sears to Woodward’s so take a trip down memory lane and check out the stores that people knew and loved.

Sears

People rushed to buy whatever was left during the Sears liquidation sales as the retail giant finally shut its doors in 2018. The company first opened in 1952 and had 74 department stores, 8 Sears Home stores, and 49 Hometown dealer stores across Canada.

Sam the Record Man

Sam the Record Man’s iconic spinning records sign will no doubt bring back some fond memories. A favourite hangout for music lovers, the store opened was launched by Canadian businessman Sam Sinderman in 1937 and by 1982, it had 140 locations across the country, according to the Toronto Public Library.

Woodward’s

Woodward’s will likely be a familiar name for those who grew up in Western Canada. The first store opened in Vancouver in March 1892, and the chain of department stores eventually expanded to other cities like Edmonton and Calgary. Changing times and relentless competition led to the company shutting down all its locations in the early ’90s.

Army & Navy

Army and Navy was Canada’s first discount department store chain, according to Community History Source. Businessman Sam Cohen first opened his business in 1919, selling goods and army boots. Army and Navy sold army surplus and distressed goods — merchandise from stores closing down. The store had locations in BC and Alberta before finally closing in 2020.

Consumers Distributing

Shopping at Consumers Distributing was a different experience. Items like furniture, toys, kitchenware, and jewellery were on display at the store, but customers had to choose the items they wanted from a catalogue. Employees would then bring in the items from a warehouse area. The company filed for bankruptcy in 2020.

Future Shop

Future Shop first opened in 1982, and it was a favourite destination for Canadians looking o buy electronics. Founded by Hassan Khosrowshahi, the store had several locations across the country. In 2017, its parent company Best Buy announced that it would be shutting down all its Canadian stores and would be rebranding some as Best Buy.