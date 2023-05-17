Group of Canadians rush in to rescue adorable animal from busy street (PHOTOS)

Toronto’s close proximity to vast ravines, the waterfront, and plenty of green spaces means constant encounters with wildlife species throughout the city — from TTC stations, bus shelters, high-traffic roads, and even grocery stores.

Most recently, a group of people rushed together to supervise and escort an adorable animal off Yonge Street on Tuesday around 7 pm.

Land Use Planner Chris Drew told blogTO that once he got out of work and saw a crowd form at the intersection of Yonge and Shuter, he feared the worst.

“I thought it might have been a hit and run and I saw a fire truck. As I got closer I realized that the fire truck was just passing by coincidentally,” he explained. “I noticed that several people were lying on the ground looking under a stopped car on Yonge Street in the northbound lane, and then I saw a little animal scurrying under [a] stopped car.”

A group of Torontonians came together and saved either a groundhog or beaver from being run over on Yonge Street. Team effort. cc @AMAprmaven pic.twitter.com/m3HLG4gY3A — Chris Drew (@chrisjamesdrew) May 16, 2023

According to Drew, the animal resembled a baby groundhog, gopher, or beaver.

“Someone had a cardboard box and another person had a broom and they were trying to gently coax the animal into the box. Several people on other sides of the car were lying on the street trying to help. There were also several people walking southbound on Yonge to try to explain to some of the drivers who started honking their horns what was happening,” he said.

Over time, a sizeable crowd providing encouragement formed on the sidewalk and on both sides of Yonge Street.

“The animal jetted out from under the car and made a right turn eastbound onto Shuter and started running directly under a car that had made a left-hand turn onto Shuter from southbound Yonge,” Drew told blogTO.

The driver didn’t initially realize that the animal had scurried under the car, but the crowd managed to grab the driver’s attention before any damage was done.

“The crowd was then able to get the animal into the box and people cheered and smiled,” he continued. “They moved onto the Shuter sidewalk and there was a discussion about what to do next and I believe there were multiple people on the phone with 311 to get advice, and some trying to get in touch with the Toronto Wildlife Centre.”

Among the residents who were at the scene, there was some speculation about which body of water the animal came from, namely the waterfront along Lake Ontario or the Don Valley.

“I think a lot of people walking by felt really bad for the animal and just wanted to try to help rather than see roadkill,” Drew told blogTO. “Definitely a positive to see to end the day and great to watch a diverse group of Torontonians of various ages come together and problem solve.”