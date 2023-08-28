Here's how Canadian "Queer Eye" fans can audition for a makeover

There’s a reason Netflix’s Queer Eye landed the most Emmy Awards nominations out of all other reality shows this year.

The show sends viewers through a rollercoaster of emotions because, besides makeovers, its five hosts — Antoni Porowski, Jonathan Van Ness, Tan France, Karamo Brown, and Bobby Berk — help ordinary people realize how they can stand out.

If you feel stuck in a rut, we have some fantastic news: Canadians can be featured on the show and have the Fab 5 “zhuzh” things up.

“The Fab 5 wants to see the real you!” reads the Netflix Reality website.

“You might just need to love yourself a little bit more,” Porowski says in a video.

Ready to welcome the Fab 5 into your life?

Head to the Netflix website here and fill out a form with information about yourself. It’s optional, but you can share your social media handle on Instagram, Facebook, TikTok, YouTube, or X (formerly known as Twitter).

Then, submit a video of yourself no longer than two minutes.

Ensure the video is shot in portrait mode (selfie works, too!). Include your name, age, and where you’re from in the video.

“Tell us why you deserve a visit from the Fab 5,” reads the site. “It’s more than a makeover, but get ready for some French tucks… Can you believe?!”

In addition to Canada, this callout is open for US, UK, or Ireland residents, and you must be at least 18 years old.

“So get your camera and show us the real you,” says Berk.