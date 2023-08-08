Canadians roast Piers Morgan for mocking Trudeau and son's "Barbie" photo

British TV personality Piers Morgan has found himself in the hot seat yet again and this time, he’s beefing with Canadians.

On August 6, Trudeau posted a picture of a father-and-son outing that showed him with his eldest son Xavier at the cinema. The pair, dressed in pink, were all smiles as they stood with the Barbie movie poster in the background.

The caption read, “We’re team Barbie.”

The innocuous tweet drew mixed reactions, with comments ranging from supportive to homophobic. Morgan also decided to share his take on the photo, which he retweeted with the caption, “So glad I’m not Canadian.”

So glad I’m not Canadian. https://t.co/ZN5yUPyVf1 — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) August 6, 2023

Canadians did not hold back and hit right back at the controversial commentator.

Funny. I am so glad that I am Canadian! Perhaps we can discuss why this photo of a man with his teenage son, seeing the continent’s top grossing movie upsets you so much @piersmorgan https://t.co/3hpXahtITx — Anthony Housefather (@AHousefather) August 6, 2023

Canada shares that sentiment. — Meacham (@MeachamDr) August 7, 2023

It wasn’t only Canadians who were Trudeau’s fans that came to the defence.

“I’m no fan of Trudeau and he’s got to go!….but believe me when I say this….. we’re glad [you’re] not Canadian either!!!!” wrote Rubin McLeod.

I’m no fan of Trudeau and he’s got to go!….but believe me when I say this…..we’re glad you not Canadian either!!!! — Rubin McLeod (@mcleod_rubin) August 7, 2023

Oh Piers, we’re happier. Trust me. 🤣🤣🤣 — MaggieMay 🇨🇦🇪🇺🇮🇪 (@CailinasEirinn) August 6, 2023

You can bet that we are happy that you aren’t as well. Just stay wherever the hell you are. — Aatos Lehtila (@Qualifyfor) August 7, 2023

As is everybody in Canada. — DeludedDoc (@SickularFiberal) August 7, 2023

We’re overjoyed you’re not Canadian. Please never come to our great country, we like to keep the crap out. — Nancy Crouse (@Nancy_Crouse) August 6, 2023

Perhaps the best response was from Berry Vrbanovic, mayor of Kitchener, Ontario.

Hey @piersmorgan, I was raised that if I didn’t have something nice to say, it’s better not to say anything at all. Perhaps you can go and repeat that lesson. Born a proud 🇭🇷, and now a proud 🇨🇦! PS – it’s ok to wear pink as a guy and it’s ok to take your kid to a movie too! https://t.co/cDUGd5icOG pic.twitter.com/oNGddI7FkV — Berry Vrbanovic (@berryonline) August 7, 2023

During an episode of Piers Morgan Uncensored, the TV host called the movie “an assault, not just on Ken, but on all men.”

Despite being openly against the movie, Morgan certainly couldn’t resist jumping on the pink bandwagon.

On July 25, he posted a short clip showing himself using a leg press topped by two women. He captioned the video, “Barbie-pressing.”

