NewsCanadaMovies & TVPop CultureCelebritiesCanada

Canadians roast Piers Morgan for mocking Trudeau and son's "Barbie" photo

Irish Mae Silvestre
Irish Mae Silvestre
|
Aug 8 2023, 6:17 pm
Canadians roast Piers Morgan for mocking Trudeau and son's "Barbie" photo
DFree/Shutterstock | @JustinTrudeau/Twitter

British TV personality Piers Morgan has found himself in the hot seat yet again and this time, he’s beefing with Canadians.

On August 6, Trudeau posted a picture of a father-and-son outing that showed him with his eldest son Xavier at the cinema. The pair, dressed in pink, were all smiles as they stood with the Barbie movie poster in the background.

The caption read, “We’re team Barbie.”

The innocuous tweet drew mixed reactions, with comments ranging from supportive to homophobic. Morgan also decided to share his take on the photo, which he retweeted with the caption, “So glad I’m not Canadian.”

Canadians did not hold back and hit right back at the controversial commentator.

It wasn’t only Canadians who were Trudeau’s fans that came to the defence.

“I’m no fan of Trudeau and he’s got to go!….but believe me when I say this….. we’re glad [you’re] not Canadian either!!!!” wrote Rubin McLeod.

Perhaps the best response was from Berry Vrbanovic, mayor of Kitchener, Ontario.

During an episode of Piers Morgan Uncensored, the TV host called the movie “an assault, not just on Ken, but on all men.”

Despite being openly against the movie, Morgan certainly couldn’t resist jumping on the pink bandwagon.

On July 25, he posted a short clip showing himself using a leg press topped by two women. He captioned the video, “Barbie-pressing.”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan)

What are your thoughts on Morgan’s comment?

Irish Mae SilvestreIrish Mae Silvestre
+ News
+ Canada
+ Movies & TV
+ Pop Culture
+ Celebrities
+ Canada
ADVERTISEMENT

JOIN OUR NEWSLETTER

Receive direct access to our top content, contests and perks.