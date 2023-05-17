Canadians are getting more flights to the Middle East, South Asia soon

Canadians are about to get more options for flights when it comes to travelling to the Middle East, East Africa, South Asia, and more.

Air Canada has unveiled a partnership with flydubai, placing the Canadian airline’s marketing code on nine routes from Dubai by the Middle Eastern airline.

This will give Air Canada customers the ability to travel to these markets with the issuance of a single ticket.

New @flydubai partnership means more options flying between Canada & the Middle East, Indian subcontinent. 🌎✈️From our @yvrairport and @TorontoPearson non-stop flights to Dubai, the agreement offers seamless onward connections. More: https://t.co/zH1zSO02W8 pic.twitter.com/ngkxn34uwu — Air Canada (@AirCanada) May 17, 2023

Some of the routes Canadians would be able to easily access include the Middle Eastern cities of Medina, Dammam, Bahrain, Jeddah, and Muscat as well as flights to Colombo, and Karachi on the Indian subcontinent.

“Air Canada is very pleased to partner with flydubai, further expanding our connectivity to the Middle East and the Indian subcontinent, a growing source of immigration and travel to Canada,” said Mark Galardo, executive vice president of revenue and network planning at Air Canada.

“This new partnership is a perfect complement to Air Canada’s non-stop service to Dubai from Toronto and Vancouver, and growing our relationship with Emirates, flydubai’s codeshare partner.”

According to the airline, customers will also be able to seamlessly connect in Dubai to more than 60 destinations that flydubai travels to in the Middle East, East Africa and South Asia.

This includes places like Kathmandu, Djibouti and the Maldives.

Of these destinations, 30 are unique to flydubai and not flown by other Air Canada partners.

Both Air Canada and flydubai are also working towards introducing expanded features and benefits for each other’s loyalty program members. This is expected to be announced later this year.

The partnership is pending final regulatory approval.

Last year, Air Canada launched a similar partnership with Emirates that unlocked loads of new sunny destinations for Canadians.