Canadians stuck in Israel disappointed by lack of government support

Several Canadians are stuck in Israel — they and their worried loved ones are disappointed in their country’s government for lack of support.

Hamas attacked the Israeli capital of Tel Aviv on Thursday, killing and kidnapping over a thousand people. “Citizens of Israel, we are at war. Not an operation, not a round of battle — at war!” Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu declared.

Several major international airlines suspended flight operations to and from Tel Aviv, including Air Canada.

Even though the Canadian embassy in Tel Aviv says it is open on Thanksgiving Monday, many complain that officials are hard to reach and unsupportive.

The Embassy of Canada in Israel is OPEN today for in person consular services only. For assistance via phone, call us at +1 613 996 8885 or:

SMS: 1 613 686 3658

WhatsApp: at +1-613-909-8881

Telegram: Canada Emergency Abroad

Signal: +1-613-909-8087

Email:[email protected] — Canada in Israel (@CanEmbIsrael) October 9, 2023

Before the attack, the embassy said it would be closed on October 9, but it edited its Facebook post at 2:30 am ET on Monday to say it’s open. It also tweeted that information in the early hours of Monday.

Canadians in Israel say the government is not helping its citizens abroad as they struggle to find a way to find safety. Family members in Canada are stressed regarding the whereabouts of their relatives.

On Sunday — before the embassy announced it would remain open on Thanksgiving Monday — Montreal resident Robbie Segall posted the following account on Facebook.

“I have contacted the emergency lines for Canadian citizens aboard and was able to speak to someone who told me to email the emergency address, where I was met with automated responses until I was told to call the number for the Embassy of Canada to Israel, which then redirected me back to the emergency phone number I spoke to earlier,” he shared.

He was told that “because the Embassy, which deals with all emergency travel requests, is closed on weekends, and then closed on Monday for Canadian Thanksgiving, any inquiries will only be replied to on Tuesday.”

“This means that I have no way of contacting anyone to help me leave the country for at least 48 hours,” complained Segall. “It is truly baffling to see how this government and its foreign affairs department treat its citizens abroad who are in a war zone.”

The government of Canada also posted the following travel advice on Sunday, sharing resources for consular services.

“Never have I been so ashamed to be a Canadian citizen. Totally bloody useless government. I’ve been on to the hotline to try and get information. They give zero help. No suggestions, nada,” wrote Kathryn Drew in response to the advice. She added that instead of being provided help, she was told that the Canadian embassy was “not meant to be a refuge for Canadian citizens.”

“Hi, my brother-in-law Roro Cl arrived in Israel on vacation two days ago. He’s been trying to reach the embassy to get help to leave the country, and there’s no answer,” shared Montreal resident Jihane Guettar on the embassy’s official Facebook page, asking for help.

“Why is no one answering at the embassy in Tel Aviv?? What is the plan? Other countries are evacuating their citizens. What is Canada doing?????” asked Ontarian Kerry Pallister.

Hey @GAC_Corporate and @CanadianPM – are you going to help Canadians stuck in Isreal? My parents and grandfather are stranded in Tel Aviv and the “hotline” provides zero help. They are told the embassy won’t open until Tuesday because of Thanksgiving. They have no flight home. https://t.co/rzYQMiXvUG — Sierra Fullerton (@SierraFullerton) October 8, 2023

On Saturday, King David High School, based in Vancouver, shared a Facebook post that said one of its alums was missing.

“Please say extra prayers for King David alumnus Ben Mizrachi, Class of 2018, who was attending an event in the South and is missing,” the Facebook post reads.

On Sunday, Global Affairs Canada told Daily Hive it is aware of reports of one Canadian being killed in the attack, and two missing.

“Canadian officials in Ottawa and in our missions in Tel Aviv and Ramallah are working around the clock to provide emergency consular assistance to Canadians in these difficult times,” Prime Minister Justin Trudeau stated the same day.

Daily Hive has contacted Global Affairs Canada with questions and will update this story when they respond.