Canadian woman plans to keep her lotto win in safe keeping for now

An Alberta woman is delighted with her recent lotto win.
Georgina Ross from St. Albert matched five of the six winning numbers on the February 1 Lotto 6/49 draw, resulting in a cool $109,239.49 win.
She bought her ticket from a Circle K in Edmonton just hours before the draw. A few days later, she was with her daughter, who asked to scan her ticket.
“I was shocked,” she said when her daughter informed her she had a winning ticket.
Ross plans to hold onto her windfall for the time being.
“I’m going to put it in the bank.”