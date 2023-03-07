NewsMediaCanada

Canadian woman plans to keep her lotto win in safe keeping for now

Mar 7 2023, 5:04 pm
An Alberta woman is delighted with her recent lotto win.

Georgina Ross from St. Albert matched five of the six winning numbers on the February 1 Lotto 6/49 draw, resulting in a cool $109,239.49 win.

She bought her ticket from a Circle K in Edmonton just hours before the draw. A few days later, she was with her daughter, who asked to scan her ticket.

“I was shocked,” she said when her daughter informed her she had a winning ticket.

Ross plans to hold onto her windfall for the time being.

“I’m going to put it in the bank.”

